Podcast: How middleware can accelerate community bank innovation



Christian Ruppe co-founded a fintech firm when he was in college — and later he brought his experience in-house in the community banking space. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Jack Henry — Ruppe talks about Colony Bank’s strategy to build middleware that will enable more rapid innovation.

“Were not asking people to integrate with this vendor or that vendor,” says Ruppe. “We’re giving them our documentation and asking them to integrate with us.” On the podcast, Ruppe also discusses:

Why an API-based middleware will help accelerate innovation and product launches.

The changing role of core platforms in a middleware environment.

How his experience as a fintech co-founder affects his outlook as a community banker.

How community banks can build cultures of integrated innovation.

