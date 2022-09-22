OCC names new executive committee members

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency today appointed three new members of its executive committee, effective Oct. 10. Beverly Cole was selected as senior deputy comptroller for midsize and community bank supervision. She has served as acting senior deputy comptroller since July. Minh-Hai Tran-Lam was selected as senior deputy comptroller for the Office of Management. Prior to joining the OCC, she was chief of staff to the CIO and chief privacy officer at FDIC. Jay Gallagher was selected as senior deputy comptroller for supervision risk and analysis. He previously was deputy comptroller for systemic risk identification support and was chair of the OCC’s National Risk Committee.