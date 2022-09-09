FDIC, FinCEN publish summary of recent digital identity proofing ‘tech sprint’

The FDIC and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network today published key takeaways and solution summaries from a recent “tech sprint” to develop solutions for banks and regulators to help measure the effectiveness of digital identity proofing—the process used to collect, validate and verify information about a person.

Through the tech sprint, the FDIC and FinCEN sought solutions that would increase efficiency and account security; reduce fraud and other forms of identity-related crime, money laundering and terrorist financing; and foster customer confidence in the digital banking environment.

Teams proposed solutions that followed one of three distinct approaches: tools that would measure the effectiveness of identity proofing systems; development of a scoring methodology for remote identity proofing; and envisioning an identity provider consortium or platform.