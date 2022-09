BankFirst Capital in Columbus, Mississippi, has agreed to buy Mechanics Banc Holding in Water Valley, Mississippi.

The $2.2 billion-asset BankFirst said in a press release Thursday that it will pay an undisclosed cash amount for the $331 million-asset Mechanics. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.

© 2022 by Paul Davis. All rights reserved. Reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from bank-slate.blogspot.com.