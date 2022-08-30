New online tool collects home mortgage data

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau today unveiled a new online tool that gives users the ability to view Home Mortgage Disclosure Act mortgage loan data and follow mortgage market trends during the collection year. The Quarterly Graphs tool provides 21 graphs organized according to questions often asked about the mortgage market, according to the agency.

A financial institution is required to file quarterly HMDA data if it reported a combined total of at least 60,000 applications and covered loans, excluding purchased covered loans, for the preceding calendar year. The Quarterly Graphs tool allows users to download of the graphs as CSV, XLS and PDF files, or create a custom web link for sharing. The tool currently contains data for 2019, 2020, 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. Data for each new quarter will be added as soon as it is available.