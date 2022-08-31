FHFA to review Federal Home Loan Bank System

The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced today it will conduct a “comprehensive review” of the Federal Home Loan Bank System beginning in September. The agency plans to host two public listening sessions and a series of regional roundtable discussions to consider and evaluate the mission, membership eligibility requirements and operational efficiencies of the FHLBanks, according to a statement.

The first listening session will be held in-person in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 29, with the option to participate virtually. The agency is seeking public feedback in six areas: FHLBanks’ general mission and purpose in a changing marketplace; FHLBank organization, operational efficiency and effectiveness; the banks’ role in promoting affordable, sustainable, equitable and resilient housing and community investment; their role in addressing the unique needs of rural and financially vulnerable communities; member products, services and collateral requirements; and membership eligibility and requirements.