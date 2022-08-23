FHFA to create affordable housing advisory committee

The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced today it will establish a federal advisory committee on affordable, equitable and sustainable housing. The committee will provide input regarding affordable, equitable and sustainable housing needs and any regulatory or policy changes that may be necessary to address those matters, according to the agency. It will also provide input on barriers to access to such housing and long-term sustainability.

FHFA will seek out individuals to serve on the committee although it is not yet taking applications. Members must be engaged in the financing, development and/or administration of affordable, equitable and sustainable housing and housing policy. They must also have relevant expertise in areas such as fair housing, single-family or multi-family lending, market technology or consumer advocacy.