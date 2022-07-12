Treasury solicits public input on digital asset development

The Treasury Department is seeking public comment about potential opportunities and risks presented by digital assets.

The request follows an executive order issued by President Biden in March directing relevant agencies to report on the implications of the development and adoption of digital assets, as well as changes in financial market and payment infrastructures for United States consumers, investors and businesses. As part of the request, Treasury is also seeking feedback on potential risks associated with digital asset markets and how digital assets may benefit or pose risk to vulnerable populations.

Comments must be received by Aug. 8.