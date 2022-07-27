New orders for manufactured durable goods increase in June

New orders for manufactured durable goods in June increased $5.0 billion or 1.9% to $272.6 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This increase, up eight of the last nine months, followed a 0.8% May increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.3%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.4%. Transportation equipment, up three consecutive months, led the increase, rising $4.5 billion, or 5.1%, to a total of $92.7 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in June, up thirteen of the last fourteen months, increased $0.7 billion or 0.3% to a total of $269.6 billion. This followed a 1.5% May increase.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in June, up seventeen consecutive months, increased $1.8 billion or 0.4% to $484.8 billion.

