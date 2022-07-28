ABA launches multicultural and financial inclusion training

ABA today launched three new online courses for bank employees designed to enhance multicultural banking services, promote diversity, equity and inclusion, and reduce the number of unbanked in the country.

The three courses, “Culturally Respectful Customer Service,” “Conscious Bias” and “Bank On: Opening the Door to Opportunity,” are new additions to the ABA Frontline Compliance Training suite. The first two self-paced courses will strengthen how customer-facing bank employees serve clients of all backgrounds and teach them how to successfully engage with an increasingly diverse customer base. The third course trains bank staff on how to effectively discuss the benefits of Bank On-certified accounts with potential customers.

“These courses will help banks of all sizes remove barriers and cultivate a welcome environment for all,” ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said. “Focusing on these areas is not only the right thing to do for customers but is also an opportunity for banks to strengthen community relationships and welcome new customers into the banking system.”

The courses are free to ABA members. The association also is offering the Bank On course free of charge to non-member banks interested in offering a Bank On account.