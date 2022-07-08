372,000 jobs added in June, unemployment rate at 3.6%

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 372,000 in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Total unemployed persons remained essentially unchanged at 5.9 million in June, and the unemployment rate remained at 3.6%.

Most of the job gains in June were in professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, and healthcare.

Employment in professional and business services continued to grow, with an increase of 74,000 in June. Within the industry, job growth occurred in management of companies and enterprises (+12,000), computer systems design and related services (+10,000), office administrative services (+8,000), and scientific research and development services (+6,000). Employment in professional and business services is 880,000 higher than in February 2020.

Employment in leisure and hospitality added 67,000 in June, as growth continued in food services and drinking places (+41,000). However, employment in leisure and hospitality is down by 1.3 million, or 7.8% since February 2020.

Employment in health care rose by 57,000 in June, including gains in ambulatory health care services (+28,000), hospitals (+21,000), and nursing and residential care facilities (+8,000). Employment in health care overall is below its February 2020 level by 176,000 or 1.1%.

The civilian labor force participation rate was little changed at 62.2% and remains below its February 2020 value of 63.4%. Among the unemployed, both the permanent job losers, at 1.3 million in June, and the number of persons on temporary layoff, at 827,000, changed little over the month. These measures are little different from their February 2020 level.

Read the BLS release.