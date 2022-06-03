Podcast: Can the Fed land a ‘Goldilocks’ monetary policy landing?

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently referred to a “soft-ish landing” as a potential outcome for monetary policy as the Fed raises rates to cut inflation. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by IntraFi Network — ABA Economic Advisory Committee Chair Richard DeKaser offers the EAC’s consensus forecast that the Fed will indeed stick the landing, reducing inflation gradually without harming employment or causing a recession.

DeKaser, who is also chief corporate economist at Wells Fargo, also discusses the EAC’s outlook for the housing market, job openings and the labor force, and credit quality.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

This episode is sponsored by IntraFi Network.



