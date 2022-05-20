Three bankers awarded national scholarship for emerging bank leaders

The American Bankers Association today announced three recipients of the Jeffrey and Diana Owen Scholarship for Emerging Community Bank Leaders: Jake Doneker, VP at Quaint Oak Bank in Southampton, Pennsylvania; Youssi Farag, SVP and CFO at Citizens Bank of Edmond in Edmond, Oklahoma; and Matthew Hubbard, SVP at American National Bank in Rocky Mount, Virginia.

The scholarship—which was initiated by a gift from former ABA COO Jeff Owen, who retired in 2017 after 45 years with ABA, and his wife Diana— covers tuition for emerging community bank leaders to attend the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking, which will be held this year from June 2-9 at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in Philadelphia.

“With a job market that remains fiercely competitive, it is imperative for the banking community to invest in developing its top talent,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “Jake, Youssi and Matthew embody what it means to be a community banker, and we are excited to see their continued success after participating in our world-class Stonier educational experience.”