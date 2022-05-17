Retail sales increase in April

There were $677.7 billion in retail and food service sales in April, an increase of 0.9% from the previous month, and 8.2% from the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 1.0% from the previous month and 8.2% from the previous year.

Retail trade sales were up 0.7% from March 2022, and up 6.7% above last year. Gasoline stations were up 36.9% from April 2021, while food and drinking places were up 19.8% from last year.

Read the Census release.