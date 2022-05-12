ACH Network shows strong Q1 growth

The ACH Network experienced overall growth in the first quarter of 2022, according to figures released by NACHA today. While much of the pandemic-related government assistance has ended, first-quarter growth was fueled by business-to-business payments, and the increase to the Same Day ACH dollar limit.

B2B payments increased by 15.5% from the first quarter of 2021, with more than 1.4 billion ACH B2B payments made. That is a 35.5% increase from the first quarter of 2020, when COVID-19 initially closed many workplaces. The Same Day ACH per-payment limit increased to $1 million on March 18, contributing to a 53.3% increase in Same Day ACH dollar value over a year earlier, to $290.3 billion, along with a 7.8% volume increase to 154.2 million payments.

Overall volume on the ACH Network totaled 7.3 billion payments, up 2.2% from a year earlier, and moving $18.5 trillion, a 7.1% increase.