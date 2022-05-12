Trending
ACH Network shows strong Q1 growth

The ACH Network experienced overall growth in the first quarter of 2022, according to figures released by NACHA today. While much of the pandemic-related government assistance has ended, first-quarter growth was fueled by business-to-business payments, and the increase to the Same Day ACH dollar limit.

B2B payments increased by 15.5% from the first quarter of 2021, with more than 1.4 billion ACH B2B payments made. That is a 35.5% increase from the first quarter of 2020, when COVID-19 initially closed many workplaces. The Same Day ACH per-payment limit increased to $1 million on March 18, contributing to a 53.3% increase in Same Day ACH dollar value over a year earlier, to $290.3 billion, along with a 7.8% volume increase to 154.2 million payments.

Overall volume on the ACH Network totaled 7.3 billion payments, up 2.2% from a year earlier, and moving $18.5 trillion, a 7.1% increase.

 

