NACHA Expands Same-Day ACH Limit to $1M

As expected, NACHA today increased the dollar limit for same-day ACH transactions from $100,000 to $1 million. The change was executed in collaboration with the Federal Reserve and The Clearing House, the network’s two ACH operators.

“The growth of Same Day ACH in just over five years has been phenomenal as the payments community has welcomed this faster payment method,” said NACHA President and CEO Jane Larimer. “The success of Same Day ACH and the enacting of the new $1 million limit is further proof that the modern ACH Network is helping meet America’s growing need for faster payments.”

NACHA previously announced its plans to phase-in ACH limit increases. The second stage will take the limit from $1 million to $10 million in March 2023, and finally to the standard ACH limit of $99,999,999.99 by March 2024.