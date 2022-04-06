U.S. International Trade Balance Down Slightly in February

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $89.2 billion in February, down less than $0.1 billion from $89.2 billion in January, revised.

The February decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $1.1 billion to $107.5 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $1.1 billion to $18.3 billion.

February exports were $228.6 billion, $4.1 billion more than January exports. February imports were $317.8 billion, $4.1 billion more than January imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $3.0 billion to $86.8 billion for the three months ending in February. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $20.6 billion from the three months ending in February 2021.

Read the Census/BEA release.