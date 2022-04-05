Trending
ABA Banking Journal
The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control today announced sanctions against Hydra Market, the world’s largest and most prominent darknet market, for being responsible or complicit in cyber-enabled activities against the United States.

OFAC Sanctions Darknet Market, Virtual Currency Exchange

on Compliance and Risk, Newsbytes

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control today announced sanctions against Hydra Market, the world’s largest and most prominent darknet market, for being responsible or complicit in cyber-enabled activities against the United States. Hydra is known for offering ransomware-as-a-service, hacking services and software, stolen personal information, counterfeit currency, stolen virtual currency and illicit drugs through its Russian-based site.

OFAC also sanctioned Garantex, an Estonia-based virtual currency exchange that carries out a majority of its operations in Moscow.

Share.

Related Posts