The Clearing House: ACH Transaction Volume on EPN Network Outpaces National Level

As bank customers increasingly turn to electronic payments, the Clearing House today announced that transaction volume on EPN, its ACH network, increased 9.6% in 2021, outpacing the overall 2021 U.S. ACH network volume increase of 8.7%.

In 2021, EPN carried approximately 50% of overall ACH U.S. commercial volume and 55% of the volume from the 50 largest financial institutions. TCH said it expects volumes to continue to increase in 2022, particularly in light of an upcoming rule change that will increase the same-day ACH value limit to $1 million.