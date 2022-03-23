Podcast: What Banks Need to Know about Russia Sanctions Compliance

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, western governments have imposed unprecedented financial sanctions on individuals, businesses, banks and governments in Russia, Belarus and Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. With new sanctions continuing to be announced and a rolling series of compliance deadlines, the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by IntraFi Network — features ABA VP Rob Rowe for a discussion of:

The overall view of sanctions and what banks should be anticipating in the near future.

How banks of all sizes, including small banks, can have exposure to sanctionable transactions.

The role of software — and regular updates to it — as well as correspondent banking relationships in facilitating sanctions compliance.

Red flags for sanctions evasion bankers should watch out for.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

This episode is sponsored by IntraFi Network.



Additional resources:

In this episode: