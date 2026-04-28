Home prices increased 0.7% in February compared to the same month a year ago, down from a 0.8% rise the previous month, according to the S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index. The 10-city composite rose 1.5% year over year. The 20-city composite increased 0.9% year over year. Chicago reported the highest year-over-year gain among the 20 cities with a 5% increase, followed by New York City at 4.7% and Cleveland at 4.2%.

Meanwhile, the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index showed that home prices were unchanged in February compared to the previous month. Home prices were up 1.7% year over year. The FHFA index is calculated using the prices of houses bought with mortgages backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.