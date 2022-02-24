New Home Sales Fall in January

New single-family home sales fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 801,000 in January, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The January level is 4.5% below the revised December rate of 839,000 and is 19.3% below the January 2020 estimate of 993,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in January 2021 was $423,300. The average sales price was $496,900.

At the end of January, the seasonally adjusted estimated supply at the current sales rate was at 6.1 months.

Read the Census/HUD release.