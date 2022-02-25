Trending
ABA Banking Journal

Marketing Money Podcast: The Imperative of Quality Video and Audio

on Retail and Marketing

Your content’s message must be valuable, sensible, personal and brief. Ensuring your content is high quality begins with making sure it is well made. Dive into Marketing Money Podcast’s eight-part series, The Great 8 of Content Marketing, with a look at what professional production value really means. Learn why good audio and steady, in-focus video will never go out of style.

If you have topics you would like to discuss on a future podcast, drop an email to https://marketingmoneypodcast.com/contact/.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, co-host the Marketing Money Podcast.

Share.

Related Posts