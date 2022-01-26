USDA Investing in Risk Management Training for Farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing up to $2 million in cooperative agreements this year for risk management education and training programs that support historically underserved producers, small-scale farmers and conservation practices. Funding from USDA’s Risk Management Agency will help nonprofit organizations, universities and county cooperative extension offices develop educational tools to help producers learn to effectively manage long-term risk.

A range of programs are eligible for funding consideration, including training on federal crop insurance options, record keeping, financial management, non-insurance-based risk management tools and natural disaster preparedness. Partners also can educate farmers on risk management options to help secure local food systems. “Agriculture is an inherently risky business, and a strong farm safety net is key to sustaining and ensuring the success of American producers,” said RMA Administrator Marcia Bunger. “Our partnerships with organizations help us reach communities that have historically lacked access to training and resources.”

Interested organizations must apply by March 11 through the Results Verification System. Learn more about the program.