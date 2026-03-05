The House Agriculture Committee early this morning advanced the 2026 Farm Bill by a 34-17 vote.

The last Farm Bill was passed in 2018, with Congress twice extending the legislation past its five-year duration. The law sets national agriculture, nutrition, conservation and forestry policy, and serves as an important safety net for farmers and ranchers. The legislation next heads to the House.

The American Bankers Association presented a list of banker priorities to be included in the bill ahead of the committee markup. ABA also noted that banks remain one of the primary sources of credit for U.S. agricultural producers.