Small Business Optimism Increases in December

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index increased 0.5 point in December, measuring 98.9.

A seasonally adjusted net 28.0% of owners plan to create new jobs, up 3 points from the previous month. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 11.0%, up one point from the prior month. 49.0% percent of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, an increase of one point from November and historically very high.

A net 1% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, up 3 points from November. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes increased by 1 point to a net 3.0%.

Two percent of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (unchanged). Twenty-six percent reported all credit needs met (up 3 points) and 62.0% said they were not interested in a loan (down 3 points). A net 4.0% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (up 3 points).

Read the NFIB report.