BAFT Announces Participants in 2022 Future Leaders Program

BAFT, the American Bankers Association’s global transaction banking subsidiary, today announced the 2022 class of its Future Leaders Program, which recognizes up-and-coming leaders in the transaction banking industry. This year’s class is made up of 35 individuals from 22 countries representing a variety of disciplines within transaction banking.

Over the course of the program—which is now in its seventh year—participants will be assigned to project teams to address current industry issues, including commercializing data, central bank digital currencies, sustainability, digitizing trade finance, and ISO 20022.