Marketing Money Podcast: The Value of Making Communications Information Simple to Locate

on Retail and Marketing

By John Oxford

We have all been there. You have just had a flight cancelled, bad experience, hotel room charge, etc. and cannot find the proper way to contact the company to work out the problem. When a client of any company wants to fix a perceived problem, the last thing anyone wants to do is search for a hidden phone number or means of contact, which only compounds the frustration. So what can we, as bank marketers and corporate communicators, do to lessen the blow of a bad experience for our clients?

In this week’s Marketing Money Podcast, Josh Mabus of the Mabus Agency and I break down:

  • Why the ability to easily contact your bank (or any business) is important.
  • Why having your information correct online is critical to success.
  • A look at how email has evolved as a marketing tool.
  • What are dark patterns and how are they used in keeping customers at bay?
  • Why is Santa Fe, N.M. so cool?

If you have topics you would like discussed on a future podcast, drop us an email at https://marketingmoneypodcast.com/contact/.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, co-host the Marketing Money Podcast

 

