Marketing Money Podcast: The Value of Making Communications Information Simple to Locate

By John OxfordWe have all been there. You have just had a flight cancelled, bad experience, hotel room charge, etc. and cannot find the proper way to contact the company to work out the problem. When a client of any company wants to fix a perceived problem, the last thing anyone wants to do is search for a hidden phone number or means of contact, which only compounds the frustration. So what can we, as bank marketers and corporate communicators, do to lessen the blow of a bad experience for our clients?
In this week’s Marketing Money Podcast, Josh Mabus of the Mabus Agency and I break down:
- Why the ability to easily contact your bank (or any business) is important.
- Why having your information correct online is critical to success.
- A look at how email has evolved as a marketing tool.
- What are dark patterns and how are they used in keeping customers at bay?
- Why is Santa Fe, N.M. so cool?
If you have topics you would like discussed on a future podcast, drop us an email at https://marketingmoneypodcast.com/contact/.
John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, co-host the Marketing Money Podcast