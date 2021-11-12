Marketing Money Podcast: The Value of Making Communications Information Simple to Locate

By John Oxford

W

e have all been there. You have just had a flight cancelled, bad experience, hotel room charge, etc. and cannot find the proper way to contact the company to work out the problem. When a client of any company wants to fix a perceived problem, the last thing anyone wants to do is search for a hidden phone number or means of contact, which only compounds the frustration. So what can we, as bank marketers and corporate communicators, do to lessen the blow of a bad experience for our clients?

In this week’s Marketing Money Podcast, Josh Mabus of the Mabus Agency and I break down:

Why the ability to easily contact your bank (or any business) is important.

Why having your information correct online is critical to success.

A look at how email has evolved as a marketing tool.

What are dark patterns and how are they used in keeping customers at bay?

Why is Santa Fe, N.M. so cool?

If you have topics you would like discussed on a future podcast, drop us an email at https://marketingmoneypodcast.com/contact/.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, co-host the Marketing Money Podcast