The Name and the Game

ith Truist Park hosting its first World Series game on Oct. 29, as the Atlanta Braves face off against the Houston Astros in game three, America’s eyes will be trained on Major League Baseball’s second-newest ballpark, bearing one of the newest U.S. banking brand names. ABA Bank Marketing takes an infographic look at naming rights on big-league professional sports venues in the U.S. and Canada.

While financial services firms continue to represent the largest share of corporate naming rights holders — with 20 depository institutions’ brands appearing on venues — the shares held by B2B firms (including banking software providers Fiserv and Q2), nonbank lenders and healthcare providers is growing. The shares held by food and drink companies, retailers and telecommunications companies slightly declined from 2020 to 2021.

As you root for (or against) your chosen team in the World Series, check out the data dive below: