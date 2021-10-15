Retail Sales Increase in September

There were $625.4 billion in retail and food service sales in September, an increase of 0.7% from the previous month, and 13.9% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 0.7% from the previous month and were up 13.5% from last year.

Retail trade sales were up 0.8% from August 2021, and up 12.2% above last year. Clothing and clothing accessories stores were up 22.4% from September 2020, while food services and drinking places were up 29.5% from last year.

Read the Census release.