Housing Starts Fall in September

Housing starts were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.55 million in September, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This is 1.6% below the revised August estimate of 1.58 million but is 7.4% above the September 2020 rate of 1.44 million.

Housing starts were mixed across the country, decreasing in the South (6.3%) and Northeast (27.3%), and increasing in the Midwest (6.9%) and the West (19.3%).

New building permits were 1.58 million in September, 7.7% below the previous month and is unchanged from September 2020. Single-family building permits decreased 0.9% from the revised August figure.

Housing completions were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.240 million. This is 4.6% below the revised August estimate of 1.30 million and is 13.0% below the September 2020 rate of 1.42 million.

Read the Census release.