Consumer Prices Rise in September

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.4% in September on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.4%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.2% in September after increasing 0.1% in August.

The food index increased 0.9% in September, after rising 0.4% in August. The index for food at home also rose 1.2% over the month, after rising 0.4% in August. The food at home increase was mostly due to the index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs, which increased 2.2% over the month. Food away from home increased, rising 0.5%. The food index rose 4.6% over the last 12 months.

The energy index rose 1.3% in September after rising 2.0% in August.

Read the BLS release.