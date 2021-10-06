ADP: 568,000 Jobs Gained in September

The non-farm private sector gained 568,000 jobs in September, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This follows a revised August increase of 340,000 jobs.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees gained 63,000 jobs. Medium-sized businesses with 50-499 employees gained 115,000, while large businesses increased by 390,000 jobs.

“The labor market recovery continues to make progress despite a marked slowdown from the 748,000 job pace in the second quarter,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “Leisure and hospitality remains one of the biggest beneficiaries to the recovery, yet hiring is still heavily impacted by the trajectory of the pandemic, especially for small firms. Current bottlenecks in hiring should fade as the health conditions tied to the COVID-19 variant continue to improve, setting the stage for solid job gains in the coming months.”

Service-providing employment led the increase with 466,000 jobs gained, driven by the leisure & hospitality and education & health sectors, which rose by 226,000 and 66,000 jobs respectively.

Goods-producing employment rose by 102,000 jobs. The manufacturing sector gained 49,000 jobs and construction rose by 46,000 jobs. Natural resources/mining rose by 7,000 jobs.

