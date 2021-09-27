ABA Honors Six Banks With Brand Slam Marketing Awards

The American Bankers Association honored six banks today with its Brand Slam awards for bank marketing, judged by a panel of 73 Certified Financial Marketing Professional volunteers. “These award winners executed uplifting campaigns that resonated with their customers and communities during a challenging year,” said ABA Chief Member Engagement Officer Jim Edrington.
This year’s categories and winners are:
- Crisis Communication: Bank of Guam, Hagatna, Guam, “Stop COVID, Spread Love”
- Integrated Marketing Campaign: Eastern Bank, Boston, “Join Us for Good”
- Out-of-the-Box Idea: KeyBank, Cleveland, “KeyBank Assists” program
- Public Relations/Community Engagement Activity: Zions Bank, Salt Lake City, “Utah Women 2020 Mural”
- Social Media Campaign: Bank of Guam, Hagatna, Guam, “Stop COVID, Spread Love”
- Video Campaign: First Security Bank and Trust, Charles City, Iowa, “First Security is Your Change Bank”
- Best Website Redesign: Fortifi Bank, Berlin, Wisconsin, Fortifibank.com