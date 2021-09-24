ABA Bank Marketing Podcast: A Preview of the ABA Bank Marketing Conference.

By John Oxford

e are looking forward to next week’s virtual ABA Bank Marketing Conference , set for Monday and Tuesday. Both Josh Mabus and I have attended this conference for more than 10 years running, and we always come away with a new idea or two. Although due to COVID-19 the conference is again being held virtually, there are plenty of great sessions being offered. During this week’s Marketing Money Podcast , we discuss a few of the topics and issues to be addressed during the conference–as well as engage in our usual pop culture banter.

A few specifics we cover during the conference preview podcast include:

A preview of some of the session topics.

Digital banking and the customer journey that is not your choice.

How Redbox video rentals and the airline industry relate to banking.

Very important advice on sending back your old iPhone for a new one.

If you have topics you would like discussed on a future podcast, drop us an email at https://marketingmoneypodcast.com/contact/, and again, please join us at the virtual ABA Bank Marketing conference. There is still plenty of time to register.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, are co-hosts of the Marketing Money Podcast.