FDIC Announces Tech Sprint Focused on Operational Resiliency

The FDIC today announced another “tech sprint” to evaluate how well banks can withstand a major disruption of any kind—from natural disasters to cyber incidents. The FDIC is asking participants—including banks, nonprofits, academic institutions, private sector firms and members of the public—to consider “what would be the most helpful set of measures, data, tools, or other capabilities for financial institutions, particularly community banks, to use to determine and to test their operational resilience against a disruption?”

Registration for the tech sprint will open in the coming weeks. Interested parties will have two weeks to submit applications to participate. The FDIC’s tech lab, FDITECH, will evaluate the submissions and select participants to further develop their proposed solutions and make short presentations to a panel of expert judges.