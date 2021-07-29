Treasury Expands Paid Leave Tax Credit for COVID-19 Vaccinations

To encourage more Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Treasury Department today announced that it will allow certain eligible employers to claim tax credits for providing paid time off to employees to take a family or household member or certain other individuals to get vaccinated, or to care for a family or household member or certain other individuals recovering from the vaccination.

Earlier this year, Treasury announced a tax credit under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 that allows small and midsize employers with fewer than 500 employees to claim refundable tax credits that reimburse them for the cost of providing paid sick leave and family leave to their employees due to COVID-19, including leave taken to receive or recover from COVID-19 vaccinations.