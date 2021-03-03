Podcast: How COVID-19 Has Shifted the U.S. Demographic Outlook

Nearly a year into the coronavirus pandemic, demographer Lyman Stone returns to the ABA Banking Journal Podcast to discuss how COVID-19 has reshaped the demographic outlook he provided to Banking Journal readers in early 2020. Stone, who was one of the earliest U.S. analysts to warn about the novel coronavirus starting in late 2019, examines the rise in mortality, the accelerated decline in childbirth and early 2020’s pause on marriages and divorces — and what they might imply for the broader economy.

In this episode: