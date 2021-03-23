New Home Sales Fall 18.2% in February

New single-family home sales fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 775,000 in February, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The February level is 18.2% below the revised January rate of 948,000 but is 8.2% above the February 2020 estimate.

The median sales price of new houses sold in February 2021 was $349,400. The average sales price was $416,000.

At the end of February, the seasonally adjusted estimated supply at the current sales rate was at 4.8 months.

Read the Census/HUD release.