U.S. International Trade Balance Tightened in December

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $66.6 billion in December, down $2.4 billion from $69.0 billion in November, revised.

The December decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $2.8 billion to $84.2 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.4 billion to $17.5 billion.

December exports were $190.0 billion, $6.2 billion more than November exports. December imports were $256.6 billion, $3.8 billion more than November imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $1.3 billion to $66.5 billion for the three months ending in December. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $23.2 billion from the three months ending in December 2019.

For 2020, the goods and services deficit increased $101.9 billion, or 17.7%, from 2019. Exports decreased $396.4 billion or 15.7%. Imports decreased $294.5 billion or 9.5%.

