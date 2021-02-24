CSBS Announces New Executive Leadership Team, 2021 Priorities

As part of an organizational restructure, the Conference of State Bank Supervisors today announced its executive leadership team. Serving in executive roles are:

James Cooper, who will lead the policy and supervision division

John Gorman, who will continue to serve as CSBS’ general counsel

Leila Green, who will head the newly consolidated finance and facilities functions

Kelly Haire, who will continue to lead the organization’s human resources division

Tom Harlow, who will lead the newly formed products business unit

Margaret Liu, who will lead the newly formed services division, which consolidates stakeholder engagement, learning, communications and innovation functions

Ngoc Vu, who will continue to serve as CSBS chief information officer and will now serve as head information technology

In a speech earlier this week outlining the organization’s 2021 priorities, CSBS president and CEO John Ryan noted that CSBS will continue working to improve its use of technology to improve the effectiveness of regulation and supervision. Among other things, Ryan said CSBS will work to create a community of large bank examiners to examine current practices and identify streamlining opportunities.