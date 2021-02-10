Consumer Prices Rise in January

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.3% in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 1.4%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” was unchanged in January after rising 0.1% in December.

The food index increased 0.1% in January. Prices for food at home declined in January, decreasing 0.1%, and food away from home increased, rising 0.3%. The food index rose 3.8% over the last 12 months.

The energy index increased 3.5% in January, its eighth consecutive increase.

