IRS: ‘Get My Payment’ Portal Now Live

The Internal Revenue Service today announced that the Get My Payments portal—available in English and Spanish—is now live for individuals to log on and view the status of their economic impact payment. The IRS began issuing $600-per-person EIPs last week via ACH and also began issuing paper checks, which will continue to be sent through the month of January. The IRS this month will also begin issuing payments via prepaid debit cards for certain EIP recipients.

With regard to the ACH payments, the IRS acknowledged that “because of the speed at which IRS issued this second round of payments, some payments may have been sent to an account that may be closed or no longer active,” and that those payments are required by law to be returned by the IRS. “While the IRS is exploring options to correct these payments, if you have not received your full payment by the time you file your 2020 tax return, you may claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on your tax return,” the IRS said.