The ABA Banking Journal’s Top Hits of 2020

s with everyone, our year at the ABA Banking Journal was dominated by the coronavirus crisis and the banking industry’s response. From February to April, our site traffic quintupled as bankers — and the general public — sought information and insight on regulatory guidance around lobby closures the passage of the CARES Act and most of all the subsequent implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program . For the full year, site traffic increased over 2019 by nearly 70 percent.

We published more than 200 Newsbytes articles, magazine features and podcast episodes on different aspects of the PPP — in many cases, breaking news about new program developments. News articles about the PPP accounted for 15 of the 20 most-read items on our site this year.

The response to COVID-19 and the economic meltdown triggered by the response to the virus dominated reader attention in our feature-length stories as well, although we are reminded that life went on and that bankers had a wide range of non-coronavirus challenges capturing their attention as well. Presented here are the top 10 most-read feature items (not including our short news coverage) published on the Banking Journal website this year. Thank you for reading in 2020 — and feel free to let us know how we can better serve you in 2021 by emailing newsbytes@aba.com.

— THE EDITORS