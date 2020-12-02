Podcast: What Recent CCPA Updates Mean for Bankers

The California Consumer Privacy Act, which took effect at the beginning of 2020 and has had both regulatory and statutory amendments since then, has been described as “GDPR for California,” and it has effects far beyond the Golden State as it applies to companies that collect the personal information of California residents, wherever they are headquartered. On the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, ABA VP Kitty Ryan discusses:

Circumstances in which CCPA may apply to banks apart from exemptions for data covered by the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act and the Fair Credit Reporting Act

The extent of CCPA’s application outside of California

Different compliance approaches banks might take based on their market footprints, business activities and the applicability of exemptions

New consumer rights added to CCPA in a successful November 2020 ballot initiative, as well as a newly created California privacy regulator

