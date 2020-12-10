J.D. Power: Capital One Receives Top Customer Rating Among Nationwide Banks

Capital One received the highest customer satisfaction rating among eight nationwide banks, scoring 688 out of 1,000, according to a new J.D. Power study released today. Following Capital One were Chase, which earned a rating of 684, and PNC, which earned a rating of 680.

For all eight of the largest retail banks—which also include Bank of America, TD Bank, Citibank, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo—the average customer satisfaction rating was 657.

“Banks that have been most effective in managing the transition to a digital-first model have earned high marks for customer satisfaction in a year when mobile apps and websites have become a vital lifeline for banking customers,” said Paul McAdam, senior director of banking services at J.D. Power. “It is noteworthy that Capital One—a bank that has been aggressively reducing its physical footprint and currently has 46% fewer branch offices than it did five years ago—has earned the highest ranking in this study. J.D. Power data also indicate that strong digital offerings have the added benefit of helping customers improve or maintain their financial health, a key feature in a time when so many are experiencing economic distress.”