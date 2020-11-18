Podcast: Celebrating Bankers’ Community Commitment

The latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast continues a pre-Thanksgiving tradition by interviewing the winners of ABA’s 2020 Community Commitment Awards. Each interview explores the winning program or initiative at each bank and provides insights on how they might be implemented or adapted at other banks. These stories present the perfect inspiration as we prepare for the season of thanks and giving.
The full episode presents excerpts from each interview. To listen to the full conversation with each Community Commitment Award winner, click on the links below.
- Affordable housing: Joseph Hernandez, SVP and CRA officer, TIAA Bank, Jacksonville, Florida.
- Community and economic development: Ira Robbins, president and CEO, Valley Bank, Wayne, New Jersey.
- Economic inclusion: Tom Kenning, CAO, Alpine Bank, Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
- Financial education: Kenneth Pabón Astor, coordinator, Finanzas en Tus Manos, Banco Popular, San Juan, Puerto Rico.
- Protecting older Americans: Lesley Palmer, managing director, community relations, and Casey Waltz, executive director, social media and digital strategy, Mizuho Americas, New York City; and Jeremy Kaplan, executive director, Encore Community Services.
- Supporting military families: Sammy Stuard, president and CEO, and Charlie Koon, VP and director of military and corporate business development, F&M Bank, Clarksville, Tennessee.
- Volunteerism: Jim Vaccaro, president and CEO, Manasquan Bank, Wall, New Jersey.
If you can’t see the player above, click here to listen to this episode.
Additional resources:
- Podcast episodes with the ABA Foundation’s 2020 George Bailey Award co-winners, Alex Fennoy and Detra Miller.
- Read a Q&A with Fennoy and Miller on financial inclusion.