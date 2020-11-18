Podcast: Celebrating Bankers’ Community Commitment



The latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast continues a pre-Thanksgiving tradition by interviewing the winners of ABA’s 2020 Community Commitment Awards. Each interview explores the winning program or initiative at each bank and provides insights on how they might be implemented or adapted at other banks. These stories present the perfect inspiration as we prepare for the season of thanks and giving.

The full episode presents excerpts from each interview. To listen to the full conversation with each Community Commitment Award winner, click on the links below.

If you can’t see the player above, click here to listen to this episode.

Additional resources: