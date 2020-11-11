Podcast: ‘Banking Is Not a Commodity. It’s a Necessity’

For many small businesses, whose owners spend on consumer credit cards and put up personal assets as collateral, the distinction between retail and business banking is blurry. Detra Miller, a veteran of M&T Bank’s retail side, noticed this when working with female and non-white entrepreneurs.

On the ABA Banking Journal Podcast’s latest episode, Miller discusses how she pitched M&T Bank on creating a team focused on outreach to minority-owned and women-owned businesses in the Baltimore-Washington area, building bridges to these entrepreneurs and helping them understand banking and access credit. At a moment when the national focus is on financial inclusion, Miller’s work has resonated with its target audience — and been recognized by ABA with the 2020 George Bailey Distinguished Service Award.

