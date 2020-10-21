ABA Foundation Awards Seven Community Commitment Awards

The ABA Foundation today honored seven banks for their outstanding commitment to their communities. The Community Commitment Awards presented during the association’s Unconventional Convention recognized banks for extraordinary corporate social responsibility efforts in seven specific categories ranging from affordable housing to economic inclusion. Bank winners and categories for 2020 were:

TIAA Bank, Jacksonville, Florida, for affordable housing

Valley National Bank, Wayne, New Jersey, for community and economic development

Alpine Bank, Glenwood Springs, Colorado, for economic inclusion

Banco Popular, San Juan, Puerto Rico, for financial education

Mizuho Americas, New York City, for protecting older Americans

F&M Bank, Clarksville, Tennessee, for supporting military families

Manasquan Bank, Manasquan, New Jersey, for volunteerism

“This has been a challenging year in so many ways, and banks of all sizes have stepped up to assist their communities at this time of need,” said American Bankers Association President and CEO Rob Nichols. “The banks and programs recognized by this year’s Community Commitment Awards showcase banking at its best, and the essential role banks play in helping communities confront difficult issues.”