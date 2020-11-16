Hiring Directors, Halting Bias: Ideas for Improving Diversity

By Debra Cope

A

public outcry for racial equity and inclusion has amplified the steady drumbeat of calls for banks to diversify their leadership, starting in the boardroom.

“It is very hard for anyone to argue that you cannot find diverse candidates these days. They’re out there,” says Alexander Lowry, a professor of finance at Gordon College in Wenham, Massachusetts, who hosts a podcast series called Boardroom Bound.

At the same time, a nationwide conversation about unconscious bias is underway, and directors are not exempt. “In times such as these, directors must think about the prevailing and pervasive risks their organizations face,” says Kevin Wright, managing partner and CEO of Aeriis Insights Group, a consulting firm specializing in diversity, inclusion and outcomes services.

These risks include damage to reputations resulting from missteps that could impact customers or employees and additional reputation and revenue risks as a result of leadership stances and behaviors on topics like Black Lives Matter and political giving, Wright says. A former U.S. Bancorp executive, he has also served on the board of advisors of $1.4 billion-asset Sunrise Banks, St. Paul, Minnesota.

A key question banking organizations need to ask, he says, is whether they mirror their markets. Having a board that reflects the diversity of the community can help them compete. “We know for a fact that organizations fare better when they have diversity,” Wright emphasizes. “They experience higher growth and are significantly more likely to capture new markets and are more likely to bring a product from idea to completion.”

Mounting pressure for banks to better reflect their communities is prompting banks to rethink director recruitment. “In most community banks, the search is an informal and inadequate process,” says Terrie Spiro, president and CEO of Cecil Bancorp, Elkton, Maryland. “The smaller the bank, the likelier it is to fall to a couple of directors and their social or business circles of influence,” which tend to be white and male.

The challenge is to “get outside the comfort zone of ‘who Bob knows’ and attack the search from a problem-solving perspective,” says Spiro, who is also a founder of Bank on Women , which is working to expand the representation of women on community bank boards and in C-suites. She believes that community banks tend to face less public pressure to diversify, and have more to gain than large national commercial banks from being able to look at an issue from different perspectives.

Wright notes that banks have been talking about diversity for a long time but could deepen the discussion. Racial, ethnic and gender diversity all help improve the functioning and profitability of organizations, he explains, but there is a tendency to focus primarily on the advancement of white women.

“As humans, we like things that are like us, and we hire people who look like us and think like us,” Wright says. He says it’s important to “name” what diversity means by getting specific about expanding leadership to include African Americans, Asians, Hispanics and other cultures. Otherwise, “the conversation about diversity simply blurs out what we’re talking about. We need to get very specific, even when that is uncomfortable and challenging.”

It’s also time for banks’ focus to move to outcomes, not merely actions. “Diversity, equity and inclusion is the only place in business where activity equals progress,” Wright says.

Not Sure Where to Start?

A Sampling of Resources for Identifying Diverse Board Candidates

